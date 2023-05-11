Male Birth Control Pills are Coming, Here's What You Need to Know
We should talk about how ridiculously dangerous this is.
As if fertility and masculinity weren’t already under attack, you should brace yourself for the next big thing coming down the pipeline to destroy what little testosterone men have left.
Enter Dimethandrolone undecanoate (DMAU) — a male contraceptive pill designed to liberate women by destroying the masculinity of men.
DMAU is a daily birth control pill…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Truth & Triage to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.