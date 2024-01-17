Florida Surgeon General Calls for Halt of COVID Vaccines Over Concerns Contaminants Can Enter Human Cells and Alter DNA
Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo in January called on U.S. health agencies to halt COVID-19 vaccines over reports of DNA fragments and cancer-causing SV40 in Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo is calling on U.S. health agencies to halt the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines over concerns there could be nucleic acid contaminants and Simian Virus 40 (SV40) promoter/enhancer DNA in Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines that could enter human cells and change DNA.
SV40 is a monkey virus that was accidentally …