A Former Member of Australia's Parliament Breaks Rank to Reveal Devastating COVID Vaccine Injuries
Dr. Kerryn Phelps, a physician and former president of the Australian Medical Association believes the rate of vaccine adverse events is far higher than acknowledged but physicians can't speak out.
A former member of Australia's parliament is breaking rank to reveal the serious injuries she and her wife suffered after receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — and says other colleagues have seen similar side effects but cannot speak out for fear of being labeled anti-vaxxers.
