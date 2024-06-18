Kansas Sues Pfizer Alleging Company Lied About Its COVID Vaccine
States are no longer waiting for the federal government to hold Pfizer accountable.
Kansas is moving up on the list of the best states to live in and move to in 2024 after Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach announced his state is taking on Pfizer.
Kansas on Monday filed a lawsuit against the heart dart maker, alleging the company violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act by making false and deceptive claims about its mRNA COVID…