Intermittent Fasting Could Kill You? 🤡
A new study by the American Heart Association found intermittent fasting is associated with a 91% higher risk of dying from heart disease.
The American Heart Association (AHA)—an organization with a long history of conflicts of interest—is back with some fabulous research absolutely nobody should take seriously.
The organization, with an impressive list of conflicts of interest, is making headlines again after publishing research flagging intermittent fasting as a serious health risk—a diet…