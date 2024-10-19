Donald Trump is crass.

His tweets are mean.

He’s insulting.

He brags.

He’s white.

He hurts feelings.

He is “increasingly unstable and unhinged. He is out for unchecked power.”

This “man is dangerous.”

He’s “weak” and “unstable.”

Or so “they” say…

When it comes to casting my vote in this election, I’m not swayed by the headlines, the fake media-driven hysteria, or the endless name-calling. Neither should you. The stakes are too high for superficial distractions, and the truth—however uncomfortable for some—is far more important than carefully crafted tweets or media soundbites.

Anyone can hire a speechwriter to tell people what they want to hear. There’s little effort required to read from a teleprompter. Anyone can pay a social media team to craft a perfect tweet. I know this because I have been the perfect crafter of tweets for many. The vast majority of your politicians and celebrities do not actually manage their own social media accounts. (President Biden is most certainly not managing his own X account, and probably never has.)

Mean tweets or not, there’s value in transparency. With Trump, you know what you’re getting. You’re getting it straight even if you don’t like the way it’s delivered.

With Kamala Harris (as was the case with Biden), you’re getting a false image, dishonest messaging, and a carefully crafted and curated persona by whatever shadow government decided she should be our next president. The cognitive dissonance between the promises and the track record—between fantasy and reality—is so astounding that I’m convinced they think we are stupid.

If your vote is swayed by the superficial instead of the substance, you’ve lost sight of what truly matters—and that’s what they’re counting on.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that when someone can’t take you down on the facts, they go after your character. Look at the headlines—it’s not about Trump’s policies. It’s a nonstop smear campaign and an endless barrage of unsuccessful lawsuits because they have nothing else.

We all know life was better and safer under Trump. The irony is that those calling him mean or dishonest are the very ones slandering him—because that’s all they have. They have a term for this—it’s called “projection.”

They’re using Trump as a scapegoat to distract you from their failures. If they repeat the same talking points over and over and over, they believe we will believe them.

Please, for the love of all things holy, if you have derived any of your information about a presidential candidate from the mainstream media—scrutinize it.

Here’s a list of news articles from Friday. Notice again, there’s nothing positive ever said about Donald Trump. Doesn’t this supposedly unbiased reporting strike you as odd?

Unsurprisingly, the same media outlets that constantly smear Trump have now endorsed Kamala Harris—who did not receive a single vote during the Primaries. And yet, these same news outlets preach “saving our democracy.” Yet democracy is literally premised on the concept of voting because it allows citizens to actively participate in choosing their government representatives, policies, and laws. The fundamental principle is that power and authority come from the people, and voting is the mechanism through which this consent is expressed.

Five minutes later:

Guess who these fools at the Atlantic endorsed for President in 2016? Hillary Clinton.

I’m not just casting my vote for President Trump—I’m voting for the people who are risking everything to stand against the establishment: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard, and others who are willing to restore our country, preserve our freedoms, and fight for a future we can believe in.

I’m voting to make America great again, healthy again, and sane again.

I’m voting to save our country from forces that are dismantling everything that makes America what it is.

I am voting for the future of my children—and yours.

I’m casting my vote against a party of intolerance, which has literally sued to keep viable contenders off the Presidential ballot—and has buried their opponents in litigation and fake smears. Do you hate the two-party system? The Democrats sidelined the most viable legitimate Democrat turned independent contender in the history of ever and then hand-picked the nominee after they could no longer hide President Biden’s mental deficiencies—all while pretending there was nobody else vying for the job.

Although the left and Hollywood celebrities would have you believe that this election is about love and abortion—two things that are diabolically opposed to each other—this is merely a distraction.

These celebrities, with their private staff, drivers, and security, are far removed from our daily struggles. Yet they support a party that couldn’t care less about our safety or the astronimical costs of raising a family. They’re living it up in million-dollar mansions while the average American can’t even afford a starter home, let alone their rent.

They do not have kids. Billie Elish and Taylor Swift aren’t concerned about mandated clot shots for kids or their child dropping dead from a heart attack on the field. They aren’t worried about chronic disease, the disastrous education system, or parental rights.

We are not the same.

The left is relying on the fact that these individuals have cult-like followings in hopes we check our brains at the door at the voting booth and vote for a candidate because a self-described cat lady childless spinster told us to. Are we supposed to trust a celebrity who has spent her entire career singing about her inability to choose the right man to choose our next President?

The left claims to care about women, but their actions speak otherwise. If they truly cared about women, they wouldn’t embrace policies that allow men pretending to be women to invade our restrooms and locker rooms. They wouldn’t allow men to play against women in sports or chip away at what women have built brick by brick since roughly the beginning of ever.

This isn’t the party of women’s empowerment. It’s the party of degradement.

We are women. We are mothers. We breastfeed, not chest feed. We have legitimate periods. We suffer a catastrophic level of pain in childbirth. We are the only sex capable of being pregnant, and we are absolutely worth being born.

Enough is Enough. If you care about your daughters as much as I care about mine, you’ll stand up and stop tolerating this woke mind virus literal load of garbage.

The left’s agenda isn’t about women’s rights—it’s about erasing us, our achievements, and our hard-fought victories.

They think Americans are gullible enough to be fooled into thinking abortion and love are on the ballot while they hide the true battle behind the scenes: the battle for liberty. This election isn’t about political talking points; it’s about our freedom—and if you don’t fight for it, it will disappear.

I’m voting for free speech because, without it, we are not free. Without free speech, ideas wither, science dies, and tyranny thrives. Look at what happened during COVID-19—dissent was silenced, doctors were gagged, and media outlets were censored. When free speech is under attack, the very foundation of our society is at risk. This isn’t a secret agenda.

The battle for free speech has waged on over the past four years and both Harris and Tim Walz have been very outspoken about their plans to go after our First Amendment rights under the false pretenses of “saving democracy.”

I’m voting for a free press because the media has been corrupted. It no longer serves the people; it serves its corporate and political masters. Instead of being a platform for open discourse and truth, it has become a tool for lies and manipulation, designed to control the narrative rather than question it. Without free speech, ideas wither, science dies, and tyranny thrives. Without a free press, there’s no public forum to share ideas.

I’m voting for the Second Amendment because that amendment is in our Constitution to protect us from unchecked government power—and because mental health issues and billion-dollar psychiatric medications are the real culprits behind school shootings. Every single school shooter over the past 40 years has been on psychiatric medication (and most, as of late, have been gender confused). Why aren’t we talking about this?

Oh, I know…it’s because psych meds are a billion-dollar business. Only one candidate acknowledges the mental health crisis affecting our children and wants to address the root causes. (During the recent VP debate, Tim Walz actually said mental health problems are just a scapegoat for school shootings as if one isn’t a pre-requisite for the other.)



I’m voting for freedom from mandates. No government, no politician, no human being has the right to force anyone to inject an experimental drug into their body. Period. The hypocrisy of a party that screams “her body, her choice” while forcing women, including pregnant women, to get an experimental COVID-19 vaccine at risk to themselves and their pregnancy is asinine.

Not only did the Harris/Biden administration mandate COVID-19 “vaccines,” they have ignored the hundreds of thousands of people injured by those mandates.

I’m voting for secure borders and sensible immigration. The America we know is being transformed at a rate faster than ever before and without the consent of its citizens. Waves of mass immigration are altering the face of this country, not through democratic means, but by force. Not a single American voted for this.

We are witnessing an illegal takeover of our sovereignty. What’s happening at the southern border isn’t just wrong—it’s a violation of federal law and the principles of democracy.

In a true democratic society, the citizens get to govern their own country.

I’m voting for voter ID and paper ballots. If you need identification to travel, buy alcohol, or get into a Costco, you should need it to vote. Computers can be hacked. This is about the integrity of our elections, and without voter ID, there’s no way to guarantee that American citizens are the ones electing the leaders who will govern them.

Yet the same party that talks about disenfranchising voters is fighting against voter ID and efforts by states to clean up their voter rolls.

I’m voting to overhaul our health agencies—FDA, CDC, HHS—because they’ve been bought and paid for by Big Pharma. These entities are responsible for the explosion of chronic diseases and autism in this country. They are responsible for unnecessary deaths, injuries, and skyrocketing mortality rates. We have the highest mortality rate of any industrialized nation, and Democrats have had power for 12 of the past 16 years.

I’m voting for the future of our children. The propaganda machine pushing gender confusion and the irreversible treatment of minor children is criminal. The corporate interests that profit from mutilating and sterilizing children who become lifelong customers must be stopped. You can’t preach against vaccines while turning a blind eye to puberty blockers, genital mutilation, and sterilization.

Our children have NEVER been sicker—and they cannot take four more years of this. We need someone who will fix our healthcare system, our food system, and our environment. We need someone to remove neurotoxic fluoride from our water, chemicals and food dyes from food, and someone with the guts to take a blowtorch to the CDC’s pediatric vaccination schedule.

Not only has the Biden/Harris Administration made our children sicker, they do not care about your parental rights—at all. That should scare you.

They do not value life when it is conceived.

They do not value life in the womb.

They do not value life as a child grows.

They want to confuse, mutilate, inject, and medicate your child, and they certainly don’t value you.

All this talk about “love” is narcissistic fakery. It’s the government’s version of domestic violence.

I’m voting for the candidate who will de-weaponize the Department of Justice, reign in the FBI and CIA, and stop the reckless government spending that’s driving our country into the ground. If they were personally responsible for this debt, they wouldn’t be spending.

I’m voting for our military. Our troops should be respected, supported, and funded—not fired for refusing an experimental injection or manipulated with cancerous “DEI” propaganda. I am for injecting testosterone back into the military. DEI, my friends, is not going to save us if Iran shows up on our doorstep.

And I am for any service member booted over vaccine mandates getting their job back—with back pay.

I’m voting against World War III and the endless wars we never agreed to fund. Our tax dollars should be spent helping Americans, not fueling foreign conflicts while our own people—our veterans, our citizens, and victims of natural disasters—are left stranded, homeless, and hopeless at home.

I’m voting against wasteful spending, higher taxes, useless government agencies, foreign entities owning American land, sending jobs overseas, high inflation, unaffordable grocery prices, and policies that hurt our country.

I’m voting against Marxism.

Oh…and I’m voting for the release of Epstein’s client list and for the shadow government running our country to be exposed and ousted from power.

This election is about more than one man—it’s about the survival of our nation and the future of our children.

I’m voting for the team of people with the courage to fight for that survival.

I will not settle for anything less.

Neither should you.

