Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added COVID-19 vaccines to their pediatric immunization schedule and experimental bivalent vaccines are replacing original vaccines, you should prepare yourself for the reality that mandates may be coming to a school near you.



Depending on your state of residency, it is inevitable that you’ll eventually have to obtain a religious vaccine exemption to get your child out of this monstrosity of a mass experiment. Even though religious exemptions are available in most states, many people don’t realize it and have no idea how to get one. This article is designed to help you do just that.



(This article is for informational purposes only and is not legal advice. Although I can’t guarantee that your religious exemption will be accepted, if it isn’t, it won’t be because you didn’t craft a superb religious argument.)

Step 1: Find out if your state allows religious vaccine exemptions.

First, see which vaccine exemptions are allowed in your state. Here is a quick visual reference from the National Vaccine Information Center (a website you should familiarize yourself with).

Note Maine, New York, Connecticut, Mississippi, West Virginia, and California do not allow religious vaccine exemptions to pediatric vaccines. However, COVID-19 vaccines are a gray area in these states.

For example, the California Supreme Court recently said schools could not require their students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because public health officials, not school authorities, determine which diseases require vaccinations in public schools.

Step 2: If your state does allow religious exemptions, look up the requirements for obtaining one.

Go to this webpage, select your state (on the map), and use the drop-down boxes on the page that opens to review your state’s vaccination requirements. In some states, obtaining a religious exemption is as simple as filling out a card from the health department and turning it in at your school. In other states, you’ll have to explain your religious objections to vaccination requirements. If your state requires a letter or that you fill out a form in detail, proceed to the next step.