Now that Pfizer’s “Comirnaty” COVID vaccine has received full approval, you should prepare yourself for a barrage of vaccine mandates. With the love our current administration and U.S. health officials have for stomping on our rights, it’s inevitable that you’ll eventually be in the position of having to obtain a medical or religious vaccine exemption to get out of this monstrosity of a mass experiment.



Even though religious exemptions are available, many people don’t realize it and have no idea how to go about getting one. This article is designed to help you do just that.



(Note, this article is for informational purposes only and is not legal advice. Although I can’t guarantee that your religious exemption will be accepted, if it isn’t … it won’t be because you didn’t craft a superb religious argument. It will be because your school or employer wants you to take them to court. In addition, I’m a Christian, so I’m going to use Christianity as the example, but you can apply this post to your own religion.)



Here is a step-by-step guide for getting a religious exemption to your employer or school's COVID vaccine mandate:

Step 1: Find out if your school or workplace allows religious exemptions.

Whether you’re dealing with a school or employer, first check to see if a religious exemption is offered. (If they say ‘no,’ ask someone else. Most people who work in college admin offices are clueless. If they still say ‘no,’ say you’d like to submit one anyway and ask to whom you should direct it.)



Emergency Use Authorization: As long as a COVID vaccine is authorized under emergency use authorization (EUA), it must be voluntary. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J & J) are only authorized under EUA.



Although the FDA fully approved Pfizer’s “Comirnaty” vaccine for people over age 16 on Aug. 23, buried in the fine print of the approval are two critical facts that affect whether the vaccine can be mandated and whether Pfizer can be held responsible for harm caused by its product.

First, the FDA said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the EUA should remain unlicensed but can be used “interchangeably” (page 2, footnote 8) with the newly licensed Comirnaty product.