U.S. Approves First Vaccine to 'Save' the Bees
The USDA granted a conditional license for a honeybee vaccine with a "reasonable expectation of efficacy" due to an "emergency situation." What could possibly go wrong?
We’re only five minutes into 2023, and the federal government is already up to no good. Our government, a devoted fan of glyphosate (Roundup) — after shamelessly killing bees we rely on for existence by approving and ignoring the dangers of toxic pesticides — has found the solution to declining bee populations . . . a honeybee vaccine.
What could possi…