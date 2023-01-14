Link Between Cardiovascular Deaths and mRNA COVID Vaccines Break Into Media Broadcast
The BBC is doing damage control after cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, suggested suspending the rollout of COVID vaccines until there's an inquiry into thousands of excess cardiovascular deaths.
The BBC is under fire for interviewing a cardiologist who stated live on-air that COVID-19 vaccines could be behind a substantial increase in cardiovascular deaths. The BBC is part of the Trusted News Initiative — an elite partnership between news organizations and Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google, and YouTube who collaborate to censor and suppr…