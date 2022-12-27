Young People Are Dying Suddenly as Athletes Experience Strokes, Blood Clots and Heart Attacks
Reports of sudden deaths, blood clots, and strokes in young people are flooding the internet, while U.S. regulatory agencies continue to ignore the obvious.
COVID-19 vaccines should be immediately pulled from the market, and the fact that they haven’t been is truly mind-blowing.
ABC News producer Dax Tejera died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday at the age of 37. Tejera was the executive producer of ABC's Sunday show "This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
