The rate of heart attacks in young people has risen nearly 67% over the past four years. Yahoo News provided four reasons to explain the alarming phenomenon, but the obvious culprit did not make the list.

Apparently, we’re supposed to believe that obesity, young men being “lost to the healthcare system,” and COVID-19 are to blame even though myocarditis is 4 to 28 times more common following vaccination and the largest spike in heart attacks coincided with vaccine mandates. In women, smoking, diabetes, periods, and stress are supposedly the most significant factors underlying the unprecedented spike in heart attacks.

While heart attacks are far more common in older people overall, data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) shows rates in older people have actually declined since 2019. Even the article admits this.

Now, you would think the reporter could put two-and-two together here: If COVID-19 was the driving cause of the increase in heart attacks and older adults are most at risk of severe COVID-19, it would logically follow that we should see a rise in heart attacks among this population—not a decline. However, mainstream media is in the business of ignoring the obvious.

“Doctors and scientists are still trying to work out what is driving up heart attacks among young adults — a group historically less at risk for acute cardiovascular events,” the article states.

Rest assured. Any doctor or scientist capable of critical thinking already knows.

According to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), 27,218 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported as of Sep. 27, 2024, following COVID-19 vaccination—and that’s estimated to be only 1% of the actual numbers.

Myocarditis is an inflammatory response to heart damage that can lead to cardiac arrhythmia, cardiac arrest, stroke, and death. According to VAERS, approximately 5,685 cases of myocardial infarctions (heart attacks) have been reported.

In this VAERS report, a 37-year-old male with no pre-existing medical conditions experienced a heart attack five days following his first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

This 19-year-old male from Kansas experienced a heart attack two days following his first dose of Moderna in 2021.

A 39-year-old male from Texas acquired a blood clot that resulted in a heart attack three days after receiving his first dose of Pfizer in 2021.

An 18-year-old male from Arkansas with no pre-existing conditions experienced a heart attack two days after receiving his first dose of Pfizer—also in 2021.

A 16-year-old male in California experienced a severe heart attack the day after receiving his first dose of Pfizer in 2021.

There are thousands of reports of young people with no pre-existing conditions who experienced a heart attack within hours to days of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.



Although “correlation doesn’t equal causation,” knowingly filing a false VAERS report violates Federal law (18 U.S. Code § 1001) and is punishable by fine and imprisonment. People are not lining up to file false reports. Additionally, the CDC admits adverse events to VAERS are underreported, and it is acknowledged and established that COVID-19 vaccines cause heart problems in young people. This means that there are thousands of people who’ve experienced heart problems following COVID-19 vaccination that we don’t know about.

Yahoo News published this lovely graphic based on NCHS data so readers could visualize this increase in heart attacks. What do you notice?

The spike in heart attacks occurred in 2021 among individuals aged 18 to 44, which is ironically the year that experimental COVID-19 shots were mandated for countless Americans.

Rest assured, faith in humanity was restored by the 6,000+ comments left in the comment section of the article:

“There is only one reason for this happening over the past 4 years. And it isn't obesity/diabetes which have been constant for decades. There can be no denying the one element that is specific to the last 4 years.” - Jim “So COVID started in Nov of 2019 and went ballistic in 2020. But it wasn't until 2021 that the heart attack rate went up. Hmmm. Now, what became available in 2021 and led to an immediate anecdotal increase in reported cardiac events in young people? Yahoo won't let me say...” -Gracesyoungest “What are the rates of heart attacks from vaccinated vs non-vaccinated? Until you show me that you've got nothing.” - JonB “I was (am) a healthy 58-year-old that walked 3 miles a day and wasn't overweight. I had a heart attack one week after my second Moderna dose. I had not had COVID prior... Anecdotal evidence for sure, but....it makes me wonder...” - Michael “I'm one of these people. Had a heart attack 1 year after vaccination. My father got his vaccination 6 months after me and had a heart attack 6 months after me (1 year after vaccination). I've never had blood pressure or cholesterol issues.” -Keith “Heart attack rates in young people are UP in the last 4 years?? Hmmmmm, what could be causing it? Were there like any experimental shots that people were forced to take that had a known risk of pericarditis and myocarditis? What a mystery.” -Mike T “They had four guesses to figure out what changed about 3 years ago, and they still failed to figure it out.” - Marco “Funny, how this dovetails exactly with the Covid vaccines. Personally, I believe the top executives at Pfizer and Moderna should be accused of high crimes and misdemeanors. They knew this could happen.” - jackm “Oh for God in heaven.... of course NO mention of the C vaccine. More ‘spontaneous,’ ‘unaccounted for’ and ridiculous amounts of cardiac deaths in young people (even athletes.) Just gets buried under the carpet, and if someone does happen to bring it up, it's conspiracy theory. Review Sen Ron Johnson's video with families and people who have had ‘reactions’ to the vaccine.” -John “A friend of my BFF, died suddenly [at] age 27, very athletic perfect health otherwise, just dropped dead. He was ‘forced’ to have the jab due to working at a university as a coach. But no one will speculate the jab, it's that dirty little secret that I wish people would wake up and recognize as the elephant in the room! Another student, age 18, dropped dead on the football field, heart attack from a small town near me. Another boy just graduated from high school, the next day he died while driving his car. Cause of death was not the car accident, they determined he had a heart attack first! My own son, age 29 when he had the first of three successive jabs, a happy go lucky guy who now has severe depression. I could go on but the case is clear....yet those in the "know" will refuse to say it!” - Diane Baum 63 “Experimental , first of its kind, ‘vaccine’ that only works if you take boosters in perpetuity, to protect from a virus with 99.99% survivability for healthy and young people, created by Big Pharm with government immunity for the next century...” -MiZ

People know.

We know that obesity drives some heart attacks but is not suddenly responsible for the obvious spike observed among young people.

We know that the increase in heart attacks in young females is not being caused by a monthly phenomenon women have experienced for centuries. Likewise, we know that if a disruption in the female cycle contributes to heart attacks, there’s plenty of data showing the shots disrupt the menstrual cycle.

We know that although the CDC says myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination is a rare and mild adverse event, the agency uses a narrowed case definition that has excluded numerous instances of myocarditis that have led to heart attacks resulting in death.



We know that the type of myocarditis people experience when they acquire COVID-19 is both rare and of the kind associated with other viral illnesses—not the severe form of heart damage caused by spike protein. We also know that if heart attacks are being caused by COVID-19 shots, the only thing that’s going to prevent them is to reject any and all future heart darts.

The “stumped” scientists who work for our U.S. health agencies have already figured it out. They’re just trying to figure out how to attribute it to anything else in lieu of acknowledging it.

Share

Help me empower others with the information they need to leave the herd. To receive new posts and support my work, subscribe below.

Leave a comment