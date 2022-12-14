Gov. Ron DeSantis Calls for Grand Jury Investigation Into COVID-19 Vaccines
At last, someone is going to investigate "any and all wrongdoing" with respect to COVID-19 vaccines. Get ready for the data.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday formally announced a petition with the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 vaccines.”
DeSantis said this process would provide mechanisms to procure more data and legal accountability for those who have committed miscondu…