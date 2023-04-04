Healthy 14-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Failure 45 Hours After Third Pfizer Dose
A new case report documents how a healthy young teen died from heart failure after her third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
A new case report documents how a healthy 14-year-old Japanese girl died unexpectedly two days after receiving her third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The report, published on March 20, 2023, said the girl’s cause of death was “vaccine-related myopericarditis, which led to severe arrhythmias and progressive heart failure.”
The day after s…