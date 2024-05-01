🦠 Get Ready For H5N1 Bird Flu: What You Really Need to Know
Vaccines, cattle identification tags, fake meat, junk milk, and ridiculous pandemic measures are coming to a free country near you.
It’s coming. After a short five-minute break from COVID-19, we now have the privilege of staring H5N1 bird flu down the barrel, and this time, they’re coming for everything they came for before, plus our food and animals.
The vaccines are in development (and were conveniently in development before anyone actually started talking about bird flu). The USD…