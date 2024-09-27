I was offered a dream job in Washington, D.C., a few years ago. I realize that this is the last place that most people would ever want to work, but for someone who loves politics, law, and government as much as I do—and has had to work as hard as I have to get anywhere over the past decade—this was it.

There was just one problem: The chief of staff who worked for this particular congressional leader didn’t like a post I had written a decade ago on fluoride. In this specific post, I embraced the conspiracy theory that fluoride was a neurotoxic hazardous waste that is harmful to our health (especially the neurodevelopment of children), and I informed my following that fluoride is in products that go far beyond tap water.

She didn’t like it. (She also didn’t like this article I had written on God and vaccines, probably because she claimed to be a Christian who signed up for an endless barrage of COVID shots and felt convicted.)

When I was questioned about this post by other staffers during subsequent interviews, I simply said it was written a decade ago when I was a bit more sass and a little less class, but the science I used to support my assertions that fluoride was harmful to our health was 100% accurate. I simply wasn’t going to apologize for my position, nor did I feel it would impact the job I was being considered for.

Like many conspiracy theories, this one also turned out to be true. Fluoride is bad for your health. It always has been. If you look into the history of why it was added to our drinking water in the first place, you can’t ignore the fact that it had nothing to do with public health and everything to do with creating a market for a toxic substance that found itself on the receiving end of a dwindling market post-World War II.



Just like the COVID-19 pandemic blew the lid off of the corruption within our U.S. health agencies, a recent ruling on fluoride will likely do the same only with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)—which has allowed countless Americans to be poisoned by fluoride for decades.

A federal court in California ruled on Tuesday that the EPA must take action concerning fluoride in drinking water due to its potential health risks. Judge Edward Chen found "substantial and scientifically credible evidence" linking fluoride to reduced IQ in children, stating current fluoride levels pose a health hazard.