Florida Surgeon General Issues Health Alert After Analysis Reveals 'Substantial Increase' in COVID Vaccine Injuries
Florida's Dept. of Health said there has been a 1,700% increase in reports to VAERS following the COVID vaccine rollout, and a 4,400% increase in life-threatening conditions.
Florida’s Department of Health on Feb. 15 issued a health alert after an analysis revealed a “substantial increase” in reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from Florida following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
VAERS is a voluntary reporting system co-managed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Diseas…