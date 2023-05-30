A few weeks ago, I attended a Wellness Way seminar and decided to pop into a lecture on aluminum. The dangers of aluminum are not new to me. Believing aluminum concentrations played a role in my Crohn’s disease (now in remission for 15 years), I underwent several courses of chelation therapy to reduce aluminum levels in my body. I also completely removed every source of aluminum I could from my life.

Research shows there may be an inexpensive way to remove aluminum from the body without undergoing expensive chelation therapies—and it involves drinking silicon-rich mineral water.

Aluminum is a silvery-white metal and the most abundant metallic element in Earth’s crust—making up more than 8% of the Earth’s core mass. Aluminum is the most widely used nonferrous metal, although pure aluminum, because of its chemical makeup, does not occur in nature. Instead, it binds with other elements to form compounds in everything from vegetation and rocks to soil.

Given this reality, it is true that you will naturally encounter aluminum in your environment. This “logic” has been used by pro-vax enthusiasts for decades to justify the idiotic practice of pumping untested and insanely unsafe levels of aluminum adjuvants (aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, alum/potassium aluminum sulfate, and aluminum salts) into infants via vaccines.

The reality is that aluminum is a well-established neurotoxin highly damaging to the central nervous system. We are exposed to far greater levels of aluminum through vaccines and other sources than what naturally occurs in our environment—and in ways our bodies are not designed to handle, causing aluminum to be stored in our brains, bones, and tissues.

When this happens, people can develop disorders like autism, autoimmune conditions, seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s, prion diseases, and dementia.