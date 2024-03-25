FDA Loses War on Ivermectin, Agrees to Remove Social Media Posts
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 21 agreed to remove and never republish social media posts and a website article warning against off-label use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
The agreement is part of a settlement in a landmark case filed against the FDA, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), HHS…