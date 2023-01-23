FDA Proposes Annual COVID Vaccines (Even for Kids) Without Data
The plan from the beginning was to make COVID shots an annual affair like influenza vaccines, guaranteeing a consistent stream of revenue for pharmaceutical companies.
When I first started writing about COVID-19 vaccines, I knew Pfizer’s plan was for there to be annual COVID shots like we have yearly flu shots. This was discussed during a Pfizer Feb. 2021 earnings call to investors where CEO Albert Bourla eased concerns they would continue to make bank even after the pandemic ended.
During the 2021 Barclays’ Global H…