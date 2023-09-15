FDA and CDC Clear Another Experimental COVID Shot You Shouldn't Get
As predicted, U.S. Health officials signed off on "updated" COVID-19 vaccines with minimal data showing the shots are effective, let alone safe.
I’m not sure how anyone can trust the Biden administration or our U.S. health agencies at this point. Even if they did like the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine, I’m not sure how anyone could render them safe or effective based on the laughable “approval process” these modified-RNA gene therapy products are going through.
Americans have to submit more document…