Fauci Co-Authors Paper Admitting COVID Vaccines Hardly Work in Plug for 'Next-Generation' Vaccines We Don't Want
After millions of Americans were forced to get experimental COVID shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci now admits COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective at controlling the virus and do not elicit durable immunity.
After more than two years of listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci's false claims about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines that were used to justify vaccine mandates, he is now acknowledging these same vaccines—like influenza vaccines—hardly work and wouldn’t be approved based on the standards used for other vaccines.
Fauci co-authored a paper published on Jan. …