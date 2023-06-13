The Great Reset: Dutch Government Buys Out Farmers in New Climate Scheme as Irish Farmers Revolt
The European Union approved the Dutch government's billion-dollar scheme to buy out farmers in the name of climate change, while Irish dairy farmers are revolting over calls to kill thousands of cows.
If you still think “The Great Reset” is a conspiracy theory and cow farts are dangerous to the environment, it’s time to wake up.
Government leaders worldwide have bought into the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) delusional plan (The Great Reset) to gain control of us, our land, our food supply, and common sense—first through their failed pandemic plans and…