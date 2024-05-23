Exposure to Fluoride During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Neurobehavioral Problems in Children
Just another reason why toxic fluoride compounds should not be added to the U.S. water supply.
In case you need yet another reason to avoid fluoride, a new study suggests fluoride exposure during pregnancy poses a significant risk to the developing brain and may increase neurobehavioral problems in young children.
Researchers in a study published on May 20 in JAMA Network Open found women with higher fluoride exposure during pregnancy were 83% mo…