Did you know that there’s an affordable natural remedy hailed in alternative medicine you can easily add to your routine to make life better? I’ve been obsessed with Epsom salt for years, and I am not ashamed to admit it.

When I first jumped into a routine of using Epsom salt for pretty much everything, it was hard for me to understand how a then $3 bag of Epsom salt could do everything people claimed it could do.

Pregnant? Epsom salt.

Restless legs? Epsom salt.

Sore joints? Epsom salt.

Insomnia? Epsom salt.

Can’t poop? Epsom salt.

Detoxing? Epsom salt.

Anxiety? Epsom salt.

High blood pressure? Epsom salt.

Skin problems? Epsom salt.



Scary dreams, bad breath, chronic brownie cravings, and an inability to stop dancing naked in front of the mirror? Epsom salt.

Epsom salt isn’t really salt at all. It is a pure, naturally occurring mineral crystal comprised of magnesium and sulfate readily absorbed through the skin. It derived its name from the town of “Epsom,” located near London, England, where it was supposedly discovered some 400 years ago. Although it resembles table salt, it has a very bitter taste and isn’t typically consumed — although many do when utilizing specific “cleanses.”



To the surprise of many, using Epsom salt is not a new fad. In the early 1900s, it was used for pain relief and inflammatory conditions. Today, it’s mainly used for muscle recovery, eczema, constipation, high blood pressure, PMS, asthma, vascular issues, magnesium deficiencies, and pregnancy.

Magnesium plays a huge role in the body, regulates over 325 enzymes, reduces inflammation and high blood pressure, soothes the nerves and improves function, and is essential for circulation. Sulfates help flush out toxins, improve nutrient absorption, and ease even the worst migraine.

Where to find Epsom salt

It’s not hard to find Epsom salt, but don’t just run to a drug store and pick up a bag. Some people claim that mag sulfate is mag sulfate regardless of where you purchase it, but some brands have been known to contain heavy metals like arsenic, cadmium, and lead (most likely due to how the sulfate is processed), and some brands are shipped from China. Nobody wants to soak in that.

So, invest an extra dollar in some good quality Epsom salt. Here are three brands that I use:

How to use Epsom salt