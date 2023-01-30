Unvaccinated Djokovic Stands By Convictions, Wins Australian Open a Year After Being Deported
Novak Djokovic was prohibited from playing in the 2022 Australian Open after he refused to receive a COVID vaccine. A year later he came back and won his 22nd Grand Slam title in front of Bill Gates.
Tennis player Novak Djokovic on Sunday won his tenth Australian Open men's singles tennis title, marking his 22nd Grand Slam win and tying him with Rafael Nadal atop the all-time list.
I don’t typically watch sports, let alone tennis, but I have followed Djokovic’s story (and reported on it) over the previous year. This is a man who was detained, deport…