Dear Parents,

You are being lied to.

There are pharmaceutical companies who claim to be acting in the best interests of your children, but are putting your health and lives at risk for the sake of profits.

There are some doctors who, despite not being trained on the history of, lack of proper science to support, adverse reactions, or additives in vaccines, refuse to read the package inserts and do not inform you of the actual risks of a vaccine so you can make an informed decision.

You’re being lied to because you were told you’re just a parent, and don’t have a say, when it reality, you are the person who calls the shots.

They say that measles is a deadly disease, but it’s not .

Unless you look at a fact sheet from the World Health Organization, which looks at measles rates globally. Do you know what else is deadly in third-world countries? A sneeze. Do you know how measles presents most of the time? A rash.



Here’s how the measles statistics break down over the past few years:

In 2020 there were 13 cases.

In 2019 there were 1,274 cases.

In 2018 there were 375 cases of measles.

In 2017 there were 120 cases of measles.

In 2016, there were 86.

In 2015, there were 188 cases.

In 2014 there were 667 cases of measles, no cases of encephalitis, and no death.

In 2013 there were 189 cases of measles, no encephalitis and no death.

In 2012 there were 54 cases of measles, no encephalitis, and no death.

In 2011, there were 220 cases of measles, and you guessed it . . . no encephalitis, and no death.

I could go on, but you get the point.

They say that chickenpox is a big deal, but it’s not.

Before the licensure of the varicella vaccine, only 4 million cases of chickenpox occurred annually, and the varicella mortality rate was only 0.4 deaths per 1 million people. In the 25 years before vaccine licensure, only 2,262 people died (about 90 people per year). This is assuming government statistics were accurate and not overinflated.



Let’s put this number into perspective: More than 1,000 people die every year falling down their stairs and 200 people die each year from accidentally drowning. I think the real epidemic here centers around your staircase.

They say the flu is dangerous, but it’s not.

Influenza statistics are a hot mess. Influenza/pneumonia was the ninth leading cause of death in 2019 — although it vanished entirely during the pandemic when cases were shuffled into COVID-19 numbers to create the data needed to justify mandatory vaccination policies and lockdown measures.

According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, “influenza and pneumonia” took 62,034 lives in 2001. Most people would see those numbers and run out and get a flu shot. However, what the CDC doesn’t advertise that it combines influenza and pneumonia numbers. They should have said that “61,777 people died from pneumonia and 257 from the flu, and in only 18 cases was the flu virus positively identified.” These numbers suddenly look a lot different. By itself, influenza is not a leading cause of death, not even close.

They say the vaccine prevents whooping cough, but it doesn’t.

According to pertussis prevalence data, the incidence of pertussis was decreasing before the vaccine's licensure in 1949. After licensure, incidences increased, stabilized, and reached a 50-year high in 2013. (Do check out the lovely chart on p. 64 here).