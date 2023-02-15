NFL Damar Hamlin's Strange Response When Asked What Caused His Cardiac Arrest
When asked why his heart stopped, Damar Hamlin said, "that's something I want to stay away from." We all know what this means.
The country has been waiting for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin to reveal why his heart suddenly stopped during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals last month. Yet, in an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Hamlin said he would not disclose what caused his cardiac arrest.
“You’re 24. Peak physical condition [that] could run circles around me rig…