Conspiracy Theorists Were Right Again: COVID-19 Originated in a Lab
In today's edition of "lies our government told us," SARS-CoV-2 originated from a lab in Wuhan, China, funded by our very own National Institutes of Health.
In today’s episode of “lies our government told us,” a new classified report by the U.S. Department of Energy concluded a lab leak in China most likely caused the COVID-19 pandemic, although U.S. “spy agencies,” usually found at the center of the greatest cover-ups are divided over the issue.
This sudden epiphany is a shift from the department’s earlier…