Mind-blown. I have to admit that I haven’t even considered how COVID-19 vaccines or the SARS-CoV-2 virus affects the gut microbiome. Like many others, I’ve been consumed with how spike protein damages the heart, the neurological damage people are experiencing after the jab, and young people “dying suddenly.” If the rogue experts doing the real research aren’t featured on alternative medial channels, we simply do not see their research or hear their voices.

I’ve listened to many of the same experts featured over and over talk about ivermectin, pharmaceutical corruption, Remdesivir, early treatment protocols, and the like, but not once have I seen anyone talk in detail about how you could prevent severe COVID with the right type of good bacteria, nor has any medical journal cared to publish a study about how COVID-19 vaccines affect the gut—likely because it would cause “vaccine hesitancy,” and we can’t have that.

When you’re done reading this article, you’ll want to run out and get yourself on a good probiotic containing Bifidobacterium. You’ll also have a new expert to follow who’s doing some pretty cutting-edge research.

Dr. Sabine Hazan is a gastroenterologist and CEO of Progenabiome, a research genetic sequencing laboratory. She specializes in gut bacteria and studies the microbiome of patients who developed severe COVID-19 and those who are vaccinated. She’s conducted numerous clinical trials, and needless to say, she’s an expert on poop.



Hazan, in March 2020, started analyzing stool samples from COVID patients so that she and other researchers could study the virus. Once the virus was identified in stool samples, she compared stool samples of those with severe COVID and those without. For example, she looked at the stool samples of a couple in the same household—one who had severe COVID and one who never got it despite repeated exposure—so she could understand how it was possible to be around someone who had COVID and not get it.



What she discovered was that people with severe COVID were low in Bifidobacterium. Bifidobacterium is among the first microbes to colonize the human gastrointestinal tract and is integral to good health. A lack of this beneficial bacteria has been linked to Crohn’s disease, obesity, diabetes, gastric ulcers, asthma, dermatitis, and cancer.



In other words, Hazan found that people with low Bifidobacteria in their guts were more likely to develop severe COVID. In many cases, people with severe COVID had zero Bifidobacteria. She also found that hydroxychloroquine, vitamin C, and other nutrients used in treatment protocols increased this beneficial bacteria. Her theory is that Bifidobacterium plays an essential role in flushing cytokines from the system.

Hazan then took her research a step further and self-funded a clinical trial to look at how mRNA vaccines affect gut microbiome bacteria. This involved analyzing stool samples of patients before and after vaccination. This is where things get interesting. This is the type of research the elites-at-large and their puppet scientists should have been doing before they forced an experimental injection on the entire population.

Hazan’s results were alarming: