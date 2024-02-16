Nuggets of Gold From a Congressional Subcommittee Hearing on COVID Vaccines
FDA isn't keeping track of how many people have died from COVID vaccines and isn't monitoring people who had original vaccines for long-term outcomes, a 10-year backlog of injury claims and more...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn’t know how many people have died from COVID-19 vaccines—but it’s definitely not the 37,100 reported to the government’s primary vaccine safety surveillance system.
The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic met Thursday to discuss the failings of America’s vaccine safety systems in the first ses…