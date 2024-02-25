80% of Americans Test Positive for Highly Toxic Pesticide Found in Common Foods
Out of 25 samples of non-organic oat-based foods from U.S. grocery stores, including Quaker Oats and Cheerios, 92% contained a pesticide called chlormequat.
A pesticide linked to developmental and reproductive toxicity may be lurking in your food, especially non-organic oat and wheat-based products, according to a new study by the Environmental Working Group (EWG).
In a February paper published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Technology, researchers found that 80% of adults, or 4 out of 5…