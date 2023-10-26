I interrupt your day to bring you the 411 on all things magnesium. It all started when I saw a post hating on one of my favorite magnesium supplements and a little verbal jousting that occurred over which supplement was the best of the best.

I realized there are many misconceptions about magnesium—when you should take it, how you should use it, whether you need it, and which form is best. Many people assume one supplement fits all, and because it says “magnesium” on the label, it will do what a proper magnesium supplement should do and address whatever symptoms magnesium should address. This simply isn’t the case.

There are many different forms of magnesium (some better than others), and the form of magnesium you choose should be tailored to whatever issue you’re having and whatever you want it to do for you.

Why Magnesium is so Important

Magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. It helps regulate your blood pressure and sugar, is involved in protein synthesis and energy production, helps your muscles and nerves function, makes other minerals and nutrients more bioavailable, and is essential for proper metabolism and your nervous system. Because of our stressful lifestyles, genetically modified foods, and diets, many people are deficient in this mineral.

Signs of Magnesium Deficiency

Any number of things can cause a magnesium deficiency: your diet, GMO foods, carbonated beverages, refined sugars (which cause magnesium to be excreted through the kidneys), stress, birth control, and other medications, to name a few.

If you’re experiencing anxiety, depression, low thyroid function, muscle cramps, restless legs, migraines, headaches, insomnia, migraines, osteoporosis, insulin sensitivity (which plays a role in PCOS and diabetes), metabolic syndrome, inflammation, bone or muscle weakness, ADHD, mad chocolate cravings, raging PMS, seizures, heart issues, or literally 5,000 other things, you probably need a little mag.

If you’re unsure whether or not you need a magnesium supplement, you probably need a magnesium supplement.

What you shouldn’t do, though, is hit up your local Wal-Mart and hook yourself up with whatever is on their shelf. (Getting a supplement at Wal-Mart is never a good idea.) You also shouldn’t assume that all magnesium supplements are the same because they’re not. I know you’ll hear a science enthusiast tell you that magnesium is magnesium, but how it’s derived, processed, and what form it ultimately ends up in (when combined with other minerals or amino acids) varies.

Most Common Types of Magnesium