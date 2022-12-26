China Experiences World's Largest Outbreak of COVID-19, Tyranny Was Clearly Not the Solution
One need look no further than China to see a prime example of how tyrannical measures to contain COVID-19 failed. We should probably fire anyone in the U.S. who thought copying China was a good idea.
If you want to see what a failed COVID-19 strategy looks like, look no further than the country U.S. elites attempted to emulate at the beginning of the pandemic— China. According to estimates from the government's top health authority, as many as 37 million people contracted COVID-19 in China during a single day last week.
About 248 million people, or …