This article was originally written on Living Whole and had hundreds of thousands of shares. It is repeatedly requested, so I’m publishing it here so that you will always have it to refer to.



Here are three caveats:

I make no commissions from anything on this list. This post does not apply to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. There is absolutely nothing you can do to “detox” from the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein. However, you can support your body if you’ve had a COVID vaccine and you’re forced to get one. Please see this article. This is not medical advice. It is for information purposes only.

I already know I’m going to catch flack from those who believe vaccines are perfectly safe — that injecting 51 doses of 17 vaccines containing neurotoxins, carcinogens, antibiotics, aborted baby ingredients, detergents, foreign DNA, mRNA, and live viruses before age six is no cause for concern, and from those who think natural medicine (which has been around since circa day one) is pure quackery.

If your child was vaccinated, suffered an adverse event you think was connected to a vaccine or want to prevent one that could occur in the future as a result of being vaccinated in the past, a detox may be in order. If you believe in the science that shows accumulated toxins contribute to various health conditions and want to address your child’s toxin burden . . . keep reading.

The concept of detoxing is quite simple, but like some words in our society, its meaning has been misconstrued. Detoxing is the physiological or medicinal removal of toxic substances from the body. In natural medicine, a detox is merely a method of restoring balance by supporting the body’s natural elimination channels, so that metals, chemicals, and toxins can be safely removed from the body.

Although we have various organs that assist with this function, our genetic mutations, compromised livers, underdeveloped organs (especially in children), poor gut function, and frequency by which we are constantly overloaded with toxins sometimes requires additional support.

It is natural for our bodies to detox things from our environment. It is not natural to inject multiple vaccines containing heavy metals, toxins, carcinogens and hazardous wastes at levels that far exceed what’s safe directly into the body and expect it to be able to do the same. If this were not true, 50% of the U.S. population would not have a chronic disease and 1 in 2 adults would not have cancer.

If you don’t think vaccines are toxic, take a quick walk through the vaccines additive and excipients list:

We’ve got formaldehyde (a probable human carcinogen), mercury (a neurotoxin and the second most toxic substance known to man), aluminum (a known neurotoxin, 75% of which is retained in a newborn and up to 40% in an adult and is stored in the kidneys, spleen, liver, heart, brain, lymph nodes, and muscle), cetyltrimethylammonium bromide (a hazardous substance), MSG (a neurotoxin), 2-Phenoxyethoanol (a hazardous toxin and central nervous system depressant), and polysorbate 80 (a toxin associated with severe adverse effects including death), to name a few.

Let me save you some time: None of the ingredients in vaccines are safe, many are stored in the body, and all of them contribute to health conditions, if not today . . . tomorrow.

Oh, but these ingredients are easily excreted from the body . . . except that they’re not. This is a scientifically unsupported lie we’ve been told to ignore the dangers of vaccinating our children with an endless barrage of vaccines.

Let’s take the kidneys for example. Fully functioning kidneys are required to eliminate vaccine ingredients (like aluminum and polysorbates). A child’s kidneys are not fully developed until they reach 22 to 25 years of age.

Let this sink in…