CDC Releases 780,000 COVID Vaccine Injury Reports
Injuries reported include everything from seizures, Bell’s Palsy, blood clots, and myocarditis to miscarriages, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), shortness of breath, and testicular abnormalities.
After years of pretending COVID-19 vaccines were safe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a second batch of 390,000 free-text entries from its V-safe database showing the shots are anything but. An earlier batch of 390,000 entries was released in February. (This is just 780,000 reports of the 7.8 million slated to be …