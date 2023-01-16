CDC Launches Investigation Into New Pfizer Booster After Surveillance System Reveals Potential Link to Ischemic Strokes
It probably wasn't a good idea to sign off on an experimental COVID vaccine booster based on a safety study of only eight mice.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is launching an investigation into Pfizer’s bivalent COVID booster. Apparently, a “preliminary safety signal” was detected through the agency’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) system for ischemic strokes in people ages 65 and older.
This is the same COVID booster authorized by both the U.S. Food and Drug…