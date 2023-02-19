CDC Alters Webpage Days after East Palestine Train Derailment to Make Vinyl Chloride Look Less Toxic
Archives of a CDC webpage show that for the first time in 9 years, the agency edited toxicity information on vinyl chloride just days after Ohio train derailment—but HHS and the EPA are in on it too.
Reports are circulating on Twitter with claims the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its guidelines on vinyl chloride days before the toxic release of chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio. But the reality is that the CDC was not the only agency involved, and the timing of the changes is in question.
The Department of Health and Human…