Bill Gates and the WHO Held Another 'Plandemic Exercise,' Get Ready
The same group of elites that held Event 201 about a "novel coronavirus" five minutes before we were locked down over COVID held another exercise about a virus that kills millions of kids.
(A picture of Bill Gates smiling gleefully as he thinks about “Plandemic 2025.”)
If you want to know what “plandemic” we’re in for next, look no further than Bill Gates and the World Health Organization (WHO). It turns out the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the WHO, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Oct. 23, 2022, held an…