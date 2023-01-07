'Hard Evidence' Biden Admin Colluded with Big Tech to Censor COVID Vaccine 'Misinformation'
Our government went to shocking lengths to silence dissent and manipulate the narrative on COVID-19 vaccines.
You may want to sit down for this. Even if you’re red-pilled like me (i.e., you already understand the true nature of a particular situation), the depths by which our government has gone to manipulate us as it relates to COVID-19 vaccines and the massive conspiracy they are engaged in with pharmaceutical companies, various entities, and Big Tech is alar…