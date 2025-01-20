With only hours left before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, President Joe Biden gave the American people a parting gift, issuing a preemptive pardon for Dr. Anthony Fauci along with General Mark Milley and lawmakers and staffers who served on the House January 6 select committee.

Fauci's pardon covers offenses from Jan. 1, 2014, to Sunday related to his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a member of the White House’s COVID-19 task force or response team, or as chief medical adviser to the president.



If you are wondering why the pardon was backdated, it was in 2015 that researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in collaboration with international scientists, engineered a hybrid virus by combining a bat coronavirus with a SARS virus adapted to infect mice. So, the backdated preemptive pardon would cover Fauci’s involvement in that gain-of-function research.

In a statement released to the press, Biden said these “public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions.”

Criticism of the decision erupted almost immediately on Monday, with Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., condemning Biden's decision just minutes after the order was announced.

"The guy who claimed he would ‘protect norms’ continues to bulldoze them and the Constitution until the bitter end. Biden truly is one of the worst Presidents in American history and will only be remembered as the guy between Trump’s two terms," Schmitt wrote on X.

Former Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra warned against the impact of a preemptive presidential pardon for individuals like Fauci earlier this month when the news first broke that Biden was considering using the preemptive pardon to protect Fauci from Americans who want to see accountability for his mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It sinks my heart to think that we’re going to use the pardon process in a way that will follow the whims of whoever’s in the White House," Becerra, who previously served as California's attorney general, said in an interview with The New York Times.

"I think we should hold that power, that only a president has, in very high regard," he added. "Because otherwise it becomes pedestrian, and it’s used anywhere, and I don’t think that should be the case."

While it’s common for presidents to grant clemency at the end of their term, such acts of mercy are typically extended to everyday Americans who have already been convicted of a crime. In contrast, Biden has taken this authority to an unprecedented and untested level, using it to pardon individuals who have not even been investigated, effectively blocking Americans from seeking justice for crimes committed against them by public officials.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing,” Biden said, adding that “Even when individuals have done nothing wrong — and in fact have done the right thing — and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances.”

Fauci was director of the NIAID at the National Institutes of Health for nearly 40 years and was Biden’s chief medical adviser until his retirement in 2022. Fauci has faced significant scrutiny for his controversial actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci actively suppressed the lab-leak theory as a potential origin of the virus, despite internal communications showing he was aware early on that it was a plausible explanation. He supported efforts to discredit established scientists who promoted this theory to protect research interests and avoid scrutiny of his agency’s funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through EcoHealth Alliance. Fauci repeatedly denied funding such research, but FOIA-released documents contradict his claims, confirming that taxpayer dollars were used to fund dangerous experiments that may have contributed to the pandemic that killed millions of people.

Fauci also played a central role in promoting vaccine mandates—dismissing natural immunity as an effective alternative to vaccination. His insistence on universal vaccination ignored the immunity acquired by those who recovered from COVID-19, further eroding public trust. Moreover, he lied about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and claimed just two doses would prevent COVID-19 and transmission of the virus.

Throughout the pandemic, Fauci manipulated science to fit his narrative, influencing the publication of studies and coordinating with officials to suppress dissenting voices. Emails revealed his role in orchestrating attacks on scientists who proposed alternative strategies, such as the Great Barrington Declaration, which advocated for focused protection rather than blanket lockdowns.

Additionally, Fauci repeatedly avoided transparency, evading FOIA requests and withholding key information that could have provided greater clarity about his decision-making and NIAID’s funding practices. His support for prolonged lockdowns, face masks, and school closures caused immense economic, educational, and mental health damage despite warnings about their devastating long-term consequences. He downplayed early treatment options and treatments outside of the vaccine framework, reinforcing his narrow approach to pandemic management.

Fauci’s actions, including his denial of natural immunity, suppression of alternative theories, and manipulation of public health policy, left a legacy of distrust and controversy. While his defenders claim he acted based on evolving science, his record shows a pattern of controlling the narrative, silencing opposition, and prioritizing political goals over transparency and scientific integrity.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump’s pick to lead HHS, stated in 2023 that he would prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci “if there were crimes he committed.” Kennedy has long been an outspoken critic of Fauci, accusing him of profiting from the pandemic and fostering policies that led to a rise in chronic illnesses, particularly among children. While Kennedy has not specified the exact charges Fauci could face, his allegations paint a damning picture of Fauci’s role in public health.

Kennedy has accused Fauci of prioritizing pharmaceutical profits over public health, claiming that Fauci financially benefited from vaccine royalties and maintained close ties to the pharmaceutical industry. He contends that Fauci manipulated scientific research and public narratives to suppress dissenting voices, particularly those who questioned vaccine safety or advocated for alternative treatments.

One of Kennedy’s most significant claims is that Fauci played a central role in funding gain-of-function research involving Sars-CoV-2, particularly through grants awarded to EcoHealth Alliance, which supported controversial experiments at Wuhan. Kennedy has alleged that Fauci actively worked to conceal these connections while dismissing the lab-leak theory as a conspiracy. Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky has also been a focal critic of Dr. Fauci.

Share

Leave a comment