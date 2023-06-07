President Biden to Pick Pro-Lockdown Physician to Lead CDC
President Biden intends to nominate Dr. Mandy Cohen as new director of the CDC. Cohen continuously promoted bad science during the pandemic, but is tasked with preparing us for the next one.
Many rejoiced at the news when Dr. Rochelle Walensky, current director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tendered her resignation and declared she was stepping down from the agency. The CDC has become infamous for its poor performance during COVID-19 and for overstepping its authority.
As we all know, just a short jaunt ago, the C…