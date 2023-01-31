Why the Biden Admin is Waiting to End the COVID-19 'Emergency' Until May 11
President Biden announced he will briefly extend public health and national emergency declarations for COVID until May 11, which gives regulatory agencies time to fully approve experimental boosters.
President Joe Biden told Congress on Monday that he wants to briefly extend both the national emergency and public health emergency declarations for COVID-19 before terminating them on May 11.
In 2020, the Trump administration declared both a national emergency and a public health emergency, which are set to expire on March 1 and April 11.
Ending the “em…