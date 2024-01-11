This is the 2024 update to the original “Best States” article I wrote in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic and tyrannical lockdown measures forced us all to re-evaluate where we were living. Almost four years later, we’ve seen which states are pro-everything that America is supposed to be, which states swing back and forth like the CDC’s website, and which states look like they’re permanently “out to lunch.”

If you’re confused about whether you should stay or go, look no further than this list ranking states from best to worst using criteria we actually care about, such as a state’s homeschooling regulations, whether a state offers vaccine exemptions and Second Amendment protections, its political ideology, and COVID-19 response, whether its even affordable to live there and of course—personal reviews.

The information for this project was derived from research and personal feedback from thousands of residents of all 50 states in “our community” over several years. Each criterion is assigned a number between one and 10, with 10 being the best—and an algorithm gives states a raw and weighted score (also determined through polling and feedback).



For example, those polled said a state’s COVID-19 response was extremely important to them, so a state could score high in every area, but if it scored a “2” in “COVID-19 response,” it dropped in rankings.

Under each state, you’ll see pros and cons, as well as the “raw score,” where you can see how each criterion scored. This will assist you in choosing a state that ranks highly in the areas most important to you. You can view state rankings from previous years at the end of this article.

“We used your original guide when we made the choice to move from MA [Massachusetts] to ID [Idaho] in 2020, and it has been the best decision ever.” — Current Idaho resident

“We used your original list to choose where we landed from Minnesota. We chose Iowa. It has been seriously incredible.” — Current Iowa resident

Ranking States from Best to Worst



1. Oklahoma

Pros: Oklahoma is once again the reigning state on this list. Oklahoma has religious, philosophical, and medical vaccine exemptions, is excellent for homeschooling, medical freedom, and homesteading, has a low cost of living, and has a strong government. Governor Kevin Stitt kept the state open during the pandemic and fought back against oppressive COVID-19 measures. Businesses stayed open, masks were not required (with exception), and personal reviews of people living in this state gave it a “10 out of 10.” Stitt said his state would not require COVID-19 vaccines for kids to attend school.



Cons: Oklahoma City had ridiculous COVID-19 restrictions, so avoid this area if you move to this state. Residents here suggest preparing for the possibility of a tornado but admit to using the threat of a tornado as a tactic to keep people from moving to their state.



Raw Score:

Vaccine exemptions: 10

Homeschooling regulation: 10

Second Amendment: 9

Political ideology: 10

Governor: 10

COVID-19 response: 9

Personal reviews: 10

Cost of living: 10