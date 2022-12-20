This is the 2023 update to the original “Best States” article I wrote in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic and tyrannical lockdown measures forced us all to re-evaluate where we were living. Almost three years later, we’ve been able to see which states are pro-everything that America is supposed to be, which states swing back and forth like the CDC’s ridiculous COVID-19 guidance, and which states look like they’re permanently “out to lunch.”

Ranking States from Best to Worst

If you’re confused about whether you should stay or go, look no further than this list ranking states from best to worst using criteria we actually care about, including vaccine exemptions, homeschooling regulations, second amendment protections, political ideology (which tells you a lot about how a state is run and the type of agenda and policies you can expect to deal with), governor approval rating, COVID-19 response, personal reviews, and cost of living.



Information was derived from a list of resources at the bottom of this article, a large group consisting of thousands of people was polled to see how these criteria ranked in importance and to provide feedback for personal reviews. Numbers from 1 to 10 (with 10 being the best) were ascribed to standards for each state, and an automated spreadsheet ranked states by their raw score and emphasis of importance. (It’s all very scientific.) For example, those polled stated the COVID-19 response was super important to them, so a state could score high in every area, but if it scored a “2” in “COVID-19 response,” it dropped in rankings. Make sense?

Under each state, you’ll see the significant pros and cons, as well as the “raw score,” where you can look and see how each criterion scored, which may help you choose a state that ranks highly in the areas that are most important to you.



1. Oklahoma



Pros: Oklahoma is the reigning king on this list — and no other state comes close. Oklahoma has religious, philosophical, and medical vaccine exemptions, is excellent for homeschooling, medical freedom, and homesteading, has a low cost of living and has a strong government. The Governor, Kevin Stitt, who kept the state open and fought back against oppressive COVID measures, was re-elected in Nov. 2022 for another four years. Stitt said his state would not require children to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school.

During the pandemic, businesses stayed open, masks were not required (with exception), and personal reviews of people living in this state who were polled gave it a “10 out of 10.”



Cons: Oklahoma City had ridiculous COVID restrictions, so if you move to this state and value your freedom, avoid this area. Residents here suggest preparing yourself for the possibility of a tornado.



Raw Score:

Vaccine exemptions: 10

Homeschooling regulation: 10

Second amendment: 9

Political Ideology: 10

Governor: 10

COVID-19 Response: 9

Personal reviews: 10

Cost of living: 10