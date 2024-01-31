In an effort to prepare us all for a future without meat, the federal government and its co-conspirators are trying to convince us that we’re too obsessed with animal protein and could live much healthier lives if we cut out the meat and got our much lower protein requirements from plant-based or 3D-printed mystery patties.

Apparently, most people do not need to “look like bodybuilders” and should settle for the skinny-fat or obese version of themselves. Who wants to look shredded anyway? Who wants muscles that look nice, reduce the risk of numerous health conditions, and help you lift your otherwise inactive self off the sofa? Who wouldn’t want to be defended by a military that consists largely of men getting drowned by phytoestrogens from soy? Who cares if boys grow breasts in a society that is feminizing masculinity?



I digress.

According to an article published Tuesday by VOX, Americans are “oddly obsessed with protein”—consuming two times the daily amount recommended by the federal government.

Overlooking the fact that nobody has given bad dietary advice longer than the federal government, author Kenny Torrella points to the National Academies of Sciences, which recommends an embarrassingly low protein intake of only 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight each day. This is higher than what most people need, Torrella writes.

Yes, 60% of U.S. adults are trying to get even more protein from animal sources into their diets, which could increase the risk of cancer and heart disease—yet another scientifically disproven faux pas—and are not getting enough rancid nuts, seeds, genetically modified soy, and farm-raised fish.

People should be getting their protein from less-than-ideal sources such as beans, tofu, tempeh, lentils, peanut butter, plant-based “meat” products funded by Bill Gates, nuts, and soy milk—none of which are ideal protein sources and will drown Americans in phytoestrogens, carbohydrates, and fat—which is what consuming copious amounts of "Jif” will make you.

Vox shared this lovely infographic to show how far off the beaten path the U.S. and Canada have gone. Not only are we getting way too much protein, but we’re getting more from animal sources than other countries, courtesy of our freedom and ability to own land and grow our own food.

For perspective, 50 grams of protein is the “average daily protein requirement,” and yours truly is aiming for 130 grams each day.