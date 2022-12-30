Do Vaccines Cause Autism?
I can't believe Steve Kirsch just publicly admitted he thinks vaccines cause autism. We've waited a long time for this.
I almost fell out of my chair when I saw this tweet from self-proclaimed misinformation superspreader Steve Kirsch—shared with me by my good friend, Levi Quackenboss.
