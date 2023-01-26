Federal Judge Issues Preliminary Injunction Blocking California COVID 'Misinformation' Law
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a controversial law allowing state medical boards to punish physicians for expressing views on COVID-19 to patients that depart from scientific consensus.
In his ruling, Senior Judge William B. Shubb of the U.S. District Court for the E…