Alarming Study Finds mRNA Boosters May Lead to Severe COVID and Autoimmune Diseases
Add this study to the list of reasons why the government should immediately halt its COVID-19 vaccination program.
New science adds to concerns a booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine may actually increase the risk of getting severe COVID. In a peer-reviewed study recently published in Science Immunology, German researchers found that Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine is causing the body to make more of a less potent antibody to COVID — displacing antibodies that attack…